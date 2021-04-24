Thane: 7-feet long python rescued from residential complex

Thane: A python snake about 7 feet long was found in the premises of a Thane-based society. The snake was rescued and sent for treatment.



According to the regional disaster management cell the python snake was found in premises of Swargandha society, near Shivsena Shakha, sector no. 1 of Shrinagar, Wagle estate, Thane. "The snake was found on Saturday evening and was rescued. It was handed over to the NGO working for animals. After medical examination it will be released," said an official from Regional Disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

Pawan Sharma, honorary Wildlife Warden, Thane District and founder of RAWW said, "A distress call was reported to our rescue team while responding to which Aman Singh, our rescue team member soon reached the spot and safely rescued the reptile. It will be examined by Dr. Priti Sathe a private veterinary doctor and later on released back to its natural habitat in coordination with the Forest Department."