 Thane: 55-year-old woman loses life to Covid; 4 dead in less than a fortnight
So far 447 patients have been detected in the city. There are currently 246 active patients in the city.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 01:23 AM IST
Thane: 55-year-old woman loses life to Covid; 4 dead in less than a fortnight | Representative Image

Thane: A 55-year-old woman has died due to corona in the city on Wednesday taking the death toll to 4 in the city. The tension of the medical system has increased as the number of patients of corona and 'H3N2' influenza is increasing in the city.

A health officer from Thane Municipal Corporation  (TMC) health department  said, " In the last 12 days, four people have died due to corona in the city. The number of corona patients has started increasing in the city of Thane since the first week of March.

Nine patients of XBB. 1.16 variant found

So far 447 patients have been detected in the city. There are currently 246 active patients in the city. Out of them 221 patients are undergoing treatment in isolation at home."

The officer further added, "The rest of the patients are undergoing treatment at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa and a private hospital. The genetic sequencing test report has revealed that nine patients of the new subtype of corona virus 'XBB.1.16' have been found in the city. This has increased the health concerns of the city. Around 50 patients are found every day and 3 people have died so far. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old woman, a resident of Murbad area, died at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. She had co-morbidities."

