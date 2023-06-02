Thane: 52-year-old Nayab Tehsildar arrested for demanding bribe of ₹50,000 | File

Thane: The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) took action on Thursday by arresting a 52-year-old woman, Sindhu Khade, who serves as a Nayab Tehsildar attached to the Bhiwandi revenue office. She was apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, the first instalment of the Rs 1.50 lakh bribe she had demanded in exchange for providing the final report on the registration of an alteration objection.

Complainant Lawyer had a pending case

Sunil Lokhande, the superintendent of ACB Thane, provided details about the case. He stated, "The complainant, who is a lawyer, had a pending case regarding the registration of an objection to their modification, which was under Sindhu's jurisdiction. Sindhu demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant in order to provide the final report and a copy of the case. The complainant filed a complaint with the Thane ACB on Thursday, and our team, led by Police Inspector Suresh Chopde, verified the complaint and confirmed Sindhu's bribe demand. Consequently, a trap was set on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of Sindhu red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 as the first installment of the bribe from the complainant."

Lokhande further added, "A case has been registered against Sindhu under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Shantinagar police station, and we are currently conducting further investigations into the matter."