Thane: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Fall in Dombivli Housing Society

Thane: In a heartbreaking incident, a five-year-old boy named Saksham Unde tragically lost his life after falling while playing in the play zone of Regency Anantham society in the Manpada area of Dombivli. The incident occurred on Wednesday and was promptly reported to the Manpada police station.

Saksham Unde, the son of Bharat Unde, resided with his family in Regency Anantham society. The young boy was playing in the club house's playzone around 5.30 pm on Tuesday when he suddenly collapsed. Workers present at the scene immediately rushed Saksham to the hospital. Despite their efforts, he passed away before receiving treatment. Saksham was the only child of his parents, adding to the profound tragedy of the situation.