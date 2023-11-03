 Thane: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Fall in Dombivli Housing Society
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Fall in Dombivli Housing Society

Thane: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Fall in Dombivli Housing Society

Workers present at the scene immediately rushed the boy to the hospital.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
Thane: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Fall in Dombivli Housing Society | Representative Image/ shutterstock.com

Thane: In a heartbreaking incident, a five-year-old boy named Saksham Unde tragically lost his life after falling while playing in the play zone of Regency Anantham society in the Manpada area of Dombivli. The incident occurred on Wednesday and was promptly reported to the Manpada police station.

Saksham Unde, the son of Bharat Unde, resided with his family in Regency Anantham society. The young boy was playing in the club house's playzone around 5.30 pm on Tuesday when he suddenly collapsed. Workers present at the scene immediately rushed Saksham to the hospital. Despite their efforts, he passed away before receiving treatment. Saksham was the only child of his parents, adding to the profound tragedy of the situation.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: 26-Year-Old Killer Nephew Gets Police Custody Till October 5
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Winners of FPJ’s Eco Ganesha BMC Award 2023 Honoured for Leading the Way to Eco-Friendly...

Winners of FPJ’s Eco Ganesha BMC Award 2023 Honoured for Leading the Way to Eco-Friendly...

Mumbai News: ICC & UNICEF Team Up To Promote Children's Rights

Mumbai News: ICC & UNICEF Team Up To Promote Children's Rights

Mumbai News: Health Institutions Launch Initiative To Provide Healthcare To 28 Lakh Tribals

Mumbai News: Health Institutions Launch Initiative To Provide Healthcare To 28 Lakh Tribals

Thane: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Fall in Dombivli Housing Society

Thane: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Fall in Dombivli Housing Society

CM Shinde Ensures Ongoing Efforts for Maratha Reservation

CM Shinde Ensures Ongoing Efforts for Maratha Reservation