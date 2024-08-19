 Thane: 5 Killed, 4 Injured As Milk Tanker Falls Into 200-Ft Deep Valley In Kasara; Visuals Surface
In a mishap in the Thane district, a milk tanker fell into a 200-feet deep valley in Kasara ghat section on Sunday. Five people were killed and four were injured in the accident, reports say.

Updated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Screengrab from the video of the rescue operations after a tanker fell into a valley in Kasara Ghat on Sunday killing five people | X

Five persons were killed and four others injured after a milk tanker fell into a 200-feet deep valley in the Kasara ghat hill section in Thane district of Maharashtra. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon and police have booked the deceased driver.

As per the initial reports, the tanker was heading towards Mumbai and the driver of the tanker lost control of his vehicle while taking a sharp turn at the Kasara ghat. The mishap took place on the new Kasara ghat on Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

The route patrolling team and rescue team of disaster management rushed to the spot and pulled out the injured persons by rope amid heavy rains. The bodies of the deceased were pulled out too and were sent to a nearby government hospital for identification.

The injured included a five-year-old boy. All the victims hail from Nashik district, reports say. An FIR has been registered against the tanker driver under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, the Thane rural police informed.

Maharashtra: Samruddhi Mahamarg Records 125 Fatal Accidents And 215 Casualties Since December 2022...
The Kasara ghat section which falls on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway is infamous for its extremely sharp turns. The section witnesses serious accidents, especially during the rains. The area falls under Thane rural police.

