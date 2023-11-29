Thane: 4 Arrested For Cheating Builder Of ₹40 Lakh; Complainant Held For Unlicenced Weapon Possession

Builder Surendra Patil | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The Thane Anti-Extortion Cell have arrested four persons for cheating a builder of Rs 40 lakh and arrested the complainant for possession of firearms, said a police officer from AEC on Tuesday.

The cheating incident came to light after the officials of the anti-extortion cell (AEC) intercepted the car of builder Surendra Patil (50) on November 25 and recovered two unlicensed pistols and seven cartridges, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shivraj Patil.

Builder Booked For Possession Of Unlicenced Weapons

Patil said, "The builder Surendra Patil had gone to a farmhouse in Dombivili after four persons allegedly promised to give him counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 1.6 crore if he gave them Rs 40 lakh. Patil claimed that he had carried the unlicensed weapons with him for protection. A case under the Arms Act was registered against the builder. At the farmhouse, some accused posing as policemen "raided" the farmhouse and snatched the bag containing Rs 40 lakh from Patil before fleeing the scene."

Shekhar Bagde, senior police inspector said, "Police teams were formed, and four accused who fled with the cash were apprehended from Bhiwandi on November 26. We have managed to recover Rs 14.35 lakh from the accused. We have arrested Swapnil Dashrath Jadhav (26), Adesh Motiram Bhoir (35), Sachin Baban Jadhav (35) and Akshay Tukaram Gaikwad (30) in the cheating case."