Thane: 32-year-old biker killed in accident due to rash driving in Dombivli ; driver held

The Manpada police in Dombivli have arrested a 35-year-old man for rash driving and negligence and killing a 32-year-old biker.

The police said the incident took place on January 2 at 1:30 pm in front of Pisavli gate, Kalyan east. The deceased is identified as Manoj Chantaram Chavan 32, a resident of Aajdepada, Dombivli east.

Chavan was riding his scooty MH 05 EN 2899. He was riding on the Kalyan-Shil road and was going from Kalyan towards Shil-phata. "Incidentally a dumper MH 04 KF 4445 came from behind and hit him. The dumper driver lost control and rammed him. Chavan came under the tires of the dumper and was crushed to be killed. Chavan had suffered injuries on his abdomen, legs. The dumper driver fled away from the scene. Chavan was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," said a police officer.

A case has been registered at Manpada police station on the complaint of Rajan Thakur 33, under section 279 (rash driving) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The Manpada police with the help of sources arrested the dumper driver identified as Parmeshwar Kharmate 35, a resident of Hanuman nagar near Parsik Naka, Retibundar in Mumbra. "The driver fled away from the spot. He was traced and managed to be arrested. We have arrested the driver who was produced in court. Further investigation is going on," said a police officer.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 06:38 PM IST