Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation begins crackdown on illegal constructions

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has started taking serious action against the illegal construction in every ward in the twin city. Dr Vijay Suryavanshi of KDMC had announced that if any citizens protest or create chaos during the drive, serious action will be taken against them as well.

Suryavanshi in a meeting held recently had ordered all the officials from the respective wards to take action against the protestors under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of their duty) of the Indian penal code.

The decision was taken after a meeting with Sachin Gunjal, Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 3, Kalyan who said, "As per the requirement, police bandobast (arrangements) has been deployed with the KDMC officials taking action against the illegal constructions. If anyone is found protesting or creating chaos during the drive. Action will be taken against them accordingly."

As per the KDMC records, there are around 20,000 illegal structures in the twin city and action will be taken against them in three months. "The authorities on a prior basis had already served notice to most of the structures. We will take action against the illegal construction which was built during the pandemic. Action will be taken against the structure built illegally on the government and corporation plots. Also, the one which is going in the road cutting plan," said Madhvi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

Pophale further said, "The commissioner also had a meeting with the head of the MSEDCL supplier in the twin city asking not to permit any of the illegal construction. They were also asked to disconnect the connection," she added.

The drive that started on Monday had already taken action against many of the illegal constructions. The authorities on Tuesday at different wards took action against 60 rooms in a chawl and 67 other illegal constructions across the twin city.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 09:36 PM IST