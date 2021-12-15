Omicron variant scare: KDMC gearing up for monitoring foreign returnees, isolation ward for Covid patients

After the first case of the newly occurred Omicron variant was found in Kalyan and the person had recovered to be discharged last week, Municipal Commissioner of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation Vijay Suryavanshi claims that they are fully geared up to monitor citizens coming from abroad to keep the spread of new variants under control.

Suryavanshi had asked the citizens to be careful and follow the guidelines issued by the government by taking precautionary measures against the deadly virus.

Suryavanshi said that they are planning to convert the Sai Nirvana Covid centre to an isolation centre for people coming from abroad. "I had given permission and we are planning to for a proper isolation ward, where a patient admitted can get a separate room with bathroom and other facilities. Usually, citizens coming from abroad are not ready to quarantine themselves, but if we provide them better facilities, they can utilize it," he added.

Presently, we are bifurcating citizens from high-risk countries, at-risk countries and other countries. "They have to go through an RT-PCR test at the airport. However, we ask them for compulsory home quarantine for seven days. Almost all the citizens who came from different countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Russia, Dubai, and Nepal among other nations who tested positive are recovering well due to preventive measures. We also kept track of the people who came in contact," he added.

Sharing the experience of a 33-year-old man who was the first Omicron patient, Suryavanshi said, "After he went through an RT-PCR test which came positive at Delhi airport, he immediately made a call at his house. He informed his family members to shift all to their sister's place. When he reached home, he was alone but safe," he added, saying the morale-boosting of the patient was done regularly.

Suryavanshi further appealed to foreign travellers that they should not hide any information. "They should contact the health department. Usually, people do not inform as they are scared, but there's no moment to get scared as the treatment is available," he added.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 09:16 PM IST