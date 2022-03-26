Thane: 3 booked for duping father-son duo of Rs 3 lakhs on pretext of giving job in Railways

The Thane Nagar police have booked three people for cheating a father-son to a tune of Rs 3 lakhs. The police said the accused took cash on different occasions on the pretext of giving assistant station master's job in railways.

The police said the complainant is identified as Adhikrao Jagdev Nikam 63, a senior citizen and a resident of Tembhi Naka in Thane. Nikam claims that the cheating took place in-between October 2016 to January 2017. "The accused Abhishek Parasher 42, a resident of Bhayander along with two others had assured Nikam about giving job in the railway. They lied that they would give assistant station master's post to Nikam's son in railways. Giving fake assurance they took Rs 3 lakhs on different occasions," said a police officer.

The police said Nikam and his son were being delayed in giving details and documents. Instead of repeated attempts the accused didn't give any job or documents. Assuming that they were cheated victim then started asking for the cash. "After no response received, they gave a written complaint to us few days ago. Accordingly after an investigation a case was registered at the police station," said a police officer.

A case has been registered at Thane Nagar police station under section 420, 406, 419, 120 (b) and 34 of the Indian penal code. "We have registered a case and are further investigating the matter. We suspect that the accused may have cheated many such people in the past. We are investigating if they have any past criminal record," added the police officer.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 08:11 PM IST