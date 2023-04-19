 Thane: 23-year-old woman held for running sex racket, 3 rescued
Thane: 23-year-old woman held for running sex racket, 3 rescued

A raid was conducted at Melida Hotel on Monday and the accused was arrested.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 08:11 AM IST
article-image
Thane: 23-year-old woman held for running sex racket, 3 rescued | PIxabay

Thane: The Thane Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) on Monday arrested a 23-year-old woman for allegedly running a flesh trade racket. Three models were rescued during a raid at a hotel near Jupiter Hospital in Thane.

A raid was conducted after police received information about a model forcing women working in the television industry into the flesh trade. A raid was conducted at Melida Hotel on Monday and the accused was arrested.

Three women were also rescued. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Another arrest made in last week

A 46-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday, April 15, after a sex racket was busted in the Kasarwadavali area of Thane, informed a senior inspector from crime branch unit-5 on Sunday. Three women were rescued.

Vikas Ghodke, senior police inspector, Thane crime branch unit-5 said, " We received a tip-off through our source that sex racket was running at Hyper Citi Mall at Kasarvadavli in Thane. Accordingly, we sent a decoy customer, and it was confirmed that the sex racket was active. Our team soon raided the place on Saturday at around 11:45 pm and arrested a woman identified as Manisha Parshuram Panchal (46) a resident of Vile Parle. We rescued three women whom Panchal used to send to the customers after the deal. "

Ghodke added, "We have arrested Panchal, and she has been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The Kasarwadavali police station police inspector Shashikant Rokde is further investigating the case."

article-image

