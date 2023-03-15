Thane: 23 booked for stealing electricity worth nearly ₹3 lakh | File

A case has been filed against nearly two dozen people in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly stealing electricity worth nearly ₹3 lakh.

According to the official, the alleged power theft was discovered recently in the Titwala area during an inspection by officials from the state-run distribution company Mahavitaran.

Based on a complaint by Mahavitaran, the Murbad police booked 23 persons for allegedly stealing electricity, he said.

Adani Electricity gets ₹40 lakh power theft shock

In February, the vigilance team of the Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) filed a first information report (FIR) at the Malwani police station against a shop owner and tenant for alleged power theft of ₹40 lakh.

The matter surfaced during routine inspection of electricity meters by AEML in Rathodi Village by M/s Bridge Meta Coating Works. Suspecting foul play, the team sought site visit but the consumers locked the gates from inside and disconnected power supply.

An FIR was filed against owner Vimlesh Baijnath Sharma and tenants Joginder Singh and Abdul Ahmed Sayyed at the Kandivali Police station under section 135 of the Electricity Act.

(With PTI inputs)