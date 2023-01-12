Thane: Mahadiscom team probing power theft attacked, suffer minor injuries

Representative Photo |

A team of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) carrying out inspection to detect power theft came under attack at a village in the district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in village near Ulhasnagar

MSEDCL squad members suffered minor injuries and one of the assailants was arrested, said an official.

The incident took place at Kakadwal village near Ulhasnagar on Wednesday afternoon, said senior inspector Ranjit Dhere of Hill Line police station.

A squad led by assistant engineer Ravindra Nahide was checking the meters and power connections in a building when five men attacked them with sticks, iron rods, pipes and stones, he said.

Squad had two women officials

The MSEDCL team consisted of eight officials including two women.

One of the assailants has been arrested.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Electricity Act and Maharashtra Police Act against the accused and further probe was on, the official said.