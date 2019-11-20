Thane: 22-year-old mentally-challenged man raped by salon owner

Thane: A 22-year-old mentally challenged man was raped on Monday by a shopkeeper in Thane. The accused, Monu Sharma (30), a salon owner, has been booked under section 377 (unnatural sexual act) of the IPC, said the police.

“Over the weekend, the accused found the victim near his shop while he was closing it. He lured the victim by promising him food and raped him inside his shop,” said an officer. He allegedly also threatened to kill the victim.

“When his parents spoke to the salon owner, he denied the incident and threatened them too,” the officer said. The victim’s medical tests have confirmed rape, said police. “The accused has fled. We are trying to get CCTV camera footage of him taking the victim inside his shop,” the officer added.