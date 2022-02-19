Thane: 193 cheques paid by citizens to pay property tax in Ulhasnagar gets bounced

Ulhasnagar: 193 cheques submitted by the Ulhasnagar citizens to pay their property tax are bounced, according to authorities.It has further delayed the payment and collection.

Priyanka Rajput, Deputy municipal commissioner, UMC has now warned citizens and appealed them to pay the amount in 15 days or else asked them to be ready to face action. The authorities will file a case of cheating and forgery for giving a cheque that bounces during payment.

Rajput, the DMC who started the property and water tax recovery, had kept a target of collecting Rs 100 crore till March this year. Accordingly, Rajput served a notice to around 65,000 defaulters. These defaulters had to pay property tax of between 20,000 to lakhs of Rs. "Those who don't reply to the notice within 21 days their property would be sealed. However, the team was successful in collecting Rs 51 crore property tax till date," she added.

The authorities said, to avoid any further action or process of property seal after 21, the defaulters gave cheques. We accepted cheques for an easy payment. But if it was to cheat the authorities then no one will be left and strict action will be taken.

Rajput claims the citizens should now follow the deadline of 15 days. They must also be aware that in a cheque bounce case an FIR is registered and the defaulters may have to pay the double amount. "We just appeal and warn the citizens to pay the amount and be safe from getting defamed without any reason," she added.

Rajput claimed the defaulters don't have any other option but just have to pay the amount or face action.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 06:59 PM IST