Thane: Man treats patients using dead doctor's degree, in Ulhasnagar; booked

Police have registered a case against a 55-year-old man for allegedly treating patients by using the degree of a dead doctor here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Vinod Rai, had studied only till Class 10 and was treating patients at a hospital in Ulhasnagar town since the last two years on the registration of a doctor who died in 2019, Ulhasnagar police station's senior inspector Madhukar Kad said.

A medical officer of the Ulhasnagar civic body came across the fraud during an inspection and lodged a police complaint.

The police registered a case against the accused on Friday under Indian Penal Code Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) and issued a notice to him, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

Earlier yesterday, Mumbai Crime Branch arrested five quacks from Goregaon, for allegedly running a medical clinic without a valid degree.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ibrar Sayyed age (24) compounder, Sarvesh Yadav (31), Chhotelal Yadav (33), Omprakash Yadav (45) and Sapna Yadav (29).

According to the information received from Unit 10 of the Mumbai Crime Branch, five clinics were being run without a doctor's certificate in Goregaon's Dongri and Prem Nagar area.

Based on a tip-off, the crime branch officials acted as a patient and went to the clinics to arrest them.

When the crime branch officials asked for a degree, no one was able to produce the degree as they had none and one of the accused used to treat people as a compounder.

The police have registered a case under Section 419, 420 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 33 and 36 of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioner Act.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:13 PM IST