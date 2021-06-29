Thane: 16-year-old drowns in Kalwa, authorities yet to trace him

Thane: A 16-year-old boy from Kalwa in Thane drowned in a quarry full with water on Tuesday. The minor along with his seven friends went to take a swim in water, when he drowned. The fire brigade and RDMC were carrying out the rescue operation till late night but couldn't fine him.



According to Regional disaster management cell of Thane the incident took place on Tuesday at around around 2:30pm. The victim Jeet Mahendra Verma (16), a resident of Kalwa went to an quarry full with water near Mukund company, Thakur pada, Kalwa. Verma was accompanied by his seven friends including Dhruv Verma, Prem Chuhan, Farooq Shah, Ishaq Khan, Vishal Yadav, Rohit Chaudhary and Abdul Gani. "All the friends decided to have a short trip to the water quarry to enjoy the weather and swim. After they reach the spot the victim Jeet Verma jumped into water without realizing the depth water. His friends tried to trace him, but couldn't find and further informed the authorities for help", said an official from RDMC.

The RDMC, fire brigade and Regional Disaster management cell of Thane reached the spot and started the rescued operation. The team also carried an operation using the underwater camera. "But till late evening they couldn't trace the dead body. So the rescue operation was call off in the night", said an official.