Thane: Two more drown at Nilapani lake in Yeoor

A day after two bodies were fished out from Nilapani lake in Yeoor, two more people drowned here on Monday. The victims, identified as Tejas Chorge and Dhruv Kule, had gone to the lake along with their five other friends for a swim.

During the monsoon, several people visit the spot in order to take a dip. According to the regional disaster management cell, Thane, around seven friends went to Nilapani lake in Yeoor on Monday.

"At 10am, Tejas and Dhruv, both 17 years of age, ventured deep into the lake. The water currents pulled them in and the duo couldn’t swim against it. So they got drowned,” said an official from the RDMC.

The fire brigade, RDMC and Thane disaster response force (TDRF) received a call about the incident and rushed to the spot.

“The TDRF team used cameras to track down the victims. Divers also swung into action. While Tejas’ body was recovered at 2:30pm, Dhruv’s body was fished out at 5:30pm. Both their bodies were sent to Chatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa,” said Santosh Kadam, head of RDMC.

Yeoor being a forest area has restricted entry. However, revellers sneakily enter the forest. “We have boundary walls across the forest area. The youngsters jump the wall to enter. Our guards keep patrolling the area, but still the youngsters get in. We will increase patrolling to ensure that such incidents do not take place in the future,” said Rajendra Pawar, range forest officer, Yeoor.

Thane police officials said, “The fire brigade and disaster management cell had a talk with the Vartak Nagar police on Monday. We have decided enforce nakabandi in the area, which will restrict youngsters from entering the forest.”