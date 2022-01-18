Thane: 10-year-old boy falls into well in Nalpada area; rescue operation underway

A 10-year-old boy fell into a well in Nalpada area of Thane city on Tuesday evening and rescue efforts were underway, a civic official said.

Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam told PTI Sahil Jaiswal fell into a well near Ashtavinayak ground at 5:55 pm, after which teams comprising police, fire brigade and RDMC personnel arrived at the spot to mount a rescue operation.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 07:15 PM IST