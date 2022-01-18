Two Sri Lankans arrested at Mumbai airport for carrying over Rs 48 lakh undeclared foreign currency out of India

Two Sri Lankan nationals were arrested by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai customs for allegedly carrying Rs 48.70 lakh in foreign currencies out of India, reports from Indian Express stated.

According to the report, the mother-daughter duo was carrying $58,000 and £6,000 without declaring it to the customs. They were arrested on January 16.

According to norms, passengers carrying over $5,000 out of India should declare it to the Indian customs authority before leaving the country.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 10:53 AM IST