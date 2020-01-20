Thackeray memorial to be delayed amid changes in design

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will be issuing fresh tenders for the appointment of an entity interested to undertake the memorial construction work of Late Balasaheb Thackeray at Mayor's bungalow in Shivaji Park, Dadar. The move has come after the state recommended some new changes in the memorial design, said an official.

Earlier, in February 2019, MMRDA had floated a tender for the work, estimated at Rs 87.46 crore after the state handed over the project to the MMRDA. The bidding process was on since almost a year. However, due to some of the newly suggested changes, a revised project plan will be made, informed the official.

The earlier design of the memorial was prepared by popular heritage architect Abha Lamba.

The official explained, "Since new changes have been suggested, it is necessary to call for a fresh tender. The previous tender cannot be recalled with revised changes. Moreover, the revised plan will be sent to the state for approval."

Meanwhile, the official also asserted that, in the previously called tender, interest bidders quoted higher rates than the estimated project value, which was financially not a viable option.

Reportedly, the former Bharatiya Janata-Party (BJP) government had handed over the project to MMRDA, following which, in February, 2019, it had floated a tender for the project work that included the construction of an interpretation centre, visitor’s centre, heritage conservation, restoration of the Mayor’s bungalow and its conversion into a museum, landscaping, beautification of the premises, amongst others.

Also, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) two year ago handed over the 11,500 square metres of Dadar's sea-facing property to the Balasaheb Thackeray Rashtriya Smarak Nyas (trust), clearing the deck for the memorial work. Before this, it remained an official residence of the Mayor, which was shifted to Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan at Byculla for the work. Interestingly, as the bungalow is a Grade II-B heritage structure, major alterations cannot be made to it.