Ten members of Amravati MLA’s family test coronavirus positive

Ten members from the family of MLA Ravi Rana and his MP wife Navneet Rana in Maharashtra''s Amravati district have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior health official said on Monday.

"Ravi Rana''s father tested positive on Sunday, following which swab samples of all members of the family were taken. The MLA''s mother, his son and a daughter, sister, son-in-law and four other relatives tested positive while the Rana couple has tested negative," district civil surgeon Dr Shyamsunder Nikam said.

On Monday, 8,968 new coronavirus positive cases were reported with 266 deaths in Maharashtra. The progressive cases have crossed 4.50 lakh at 4,50,196 of which 2,87,030 are discharged, 1,47,018 active and 15,842 deaths so far in the state.