Teen molestation case: Court rejects absconding Pune DIG’s anticipatory bail

Mumbai: A district court in Navi Mumbai on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG), motor transport, Nishikant More, who was booked for sexually assaulting a teen at her birthday party in June last year. Police said, More is untraceable. The survivor, who was also reported missing, had left behind a suicide note claiming to be under pressure from the DIG, is yet to be found, said police.

On Thursday, after the district & additional sessions judge rejected More's bail application when police informed that since the girl had gone missing, allegedly traumatised by the incident, it would be dangerous to grant More bail, as he was untraceable. “Since the anticipatory bail application was rejected, he is likely to be arrested once he is traced. Despite several attempts made by the police teams formed to trace More, he remains elusive,” said Kashinath Chavan, senior inspector of Taloja police station.

Meanwhile, More, who was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on December 26 at Taloja police station for sexually assaulting the teen, was suspended from duty and has not accounted for his whereabouts since, said police. "On Wednesday, when the teen’s family had visited the court on Wednesday, Dinkar Salve, one of the drivers assigned to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had threatened the survivor’s family of dire consequences if they did not change their statement in court," added Chavan. On Thursday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said an inquiry into Salve's role in the matter was underway.

Police said, More and the teen's father were friends and the former knew a birthday party was planned for the girl on June 5. More allegedly gatecrashed the party and demanded his friend serve him alcohol. When the cake was cut, attendees took turns to feed the girl cake, smearing her face with some as they did so. More, who was standing next to the birthday girl, scooped some off her face with his finger and licked it. He repeated this action several times, not hesitating even when a piece of cake fell on her chest. The entire episode was recorded on mobile phones, and the teen's father, enraged, confronted More. However, the latter brushed off his objections, saying it was innocuous.