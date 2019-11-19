Teen kills cousin by stabbing 25 times, held

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old youth stabbed his cousin to death over a property dispute on November 10. The youth, Rahul Saha, then dumped his cousin’s body near a nullah on Chandivili Road, which was discovered by police three days later.

Saha was arrested by the Saki Naka police and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and causing disappearance of evidence.

On November 13, police found a decomposed body of an unidentified man near Chandivili Farm Road and took it to a civic-run hospital for postmortem.

The autopsy report revealed that the man was killed three days ago. Accordingly, police activated their network of informers and received a tip-off that Saha was seen loitering around the area on November 10, when the unidentified man was murdered.

Police picked up Saha for questioning and noticed a bruise on his leg. When enquired about the bruise, Saha said he had got in a fight with his cousin and sustained an injury.

Police, however, were not convinced with the answer and dug deeper, only to find out that Saha’s cousin, Durgesh Jaiswal, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was stabbed to death over a property issue by the youth.

Saha revealed that the duo got in a fight over the possession of the Saki Naka flat they were staying in, where Jaiswal said he wanted the flat in his name since Saha was an orphan. Moreover, Saha’s sister was staying with Jaiswal’s parents in UP, and he did not need another house.

When the heated argument escalated in a fight, Saha took a kitchen knife and stabbed Jaiswal at least 25 times in the chest, killing him on the spot.

Since Saha stayed with two other roommates, he his the body in a bag and later tried to throw it in the nullah. Saha, however, managed to throw the body near the nullah and returned home.

After the revelation, Saki Naka Police arrested Saha and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and causing disappearance of evidence.