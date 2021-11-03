'Teach him to respect women': Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen tells NCP leader Nawab Malik's family

Yasmeen Wankhede, the sister of Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Wednesday said Nawab Malik is dragging her in all this to take out his "personal vendetta or his son-in-law's arrest".

Yasmeen said she would like to send a message to the women in Nawab Malik's family. "...teach him to respect women...It is illegal to disrespect a woman. It is an infringement of the rights and privacy of women," Yasmeen said.

"You are in power. . Please do some good work. There are a lot of POCSO Act cases reported in his area. Go work for those people. Please be something of use. Do go mad for your son-in-law that how your son-in-law got arrested despite you being a powerful man," Sameer Wankhede's sister said.

Earlier last week, Yasmeen Wankhede filed a police complaint here seeking registration of an FIR against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for allegedly defaming her, an official said on Thursday.

She had earlier written to National Commission for Women (NCW) to register an offence against NCP leader Nawab Malik who has launched an 'attack' against her brother.

"She also claimed that she was being stalked online and the minister was illegally distributing to media persons her personal photographs posted on her social media handles like Instagram and Facebook, according to the complaint filed recently."

She had already filed a police complaint with Oshiwara police station last week to take appropriate action against the minister.

The NCP minister has been making serious allegations against the NCB zonal director, accusing him of lying about his religion, forging documents and also termed some of the cases investigated by him as fake. Wankhede has already refuted all the allegations.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 05:58 PM IST