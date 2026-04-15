Nasscom TCS Nashik Row: Nasscom Stresses 'Zero Tolerance', Calls Incident Isolated | file pic

New Delhi: Amid sexual harassment allegations at the TCS Nashik office, Nasscom on Tuesday highlighted the industry's zero-tolerance stance on inappropriate behaviour, saying that misconduct draws swift disciplinary action by organisations and any such incident is isolated and not indicative of a systemic pattern across the sector.

The comment comes in the backdrop of charges of sexual harassment and allegations of forced religious conversion levelled by eight female employees at TCS' office in Nashik -- an incident that has drawn sharp scrutiny and raised serious concerns.

On Monday, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran termed the sexual harassment allegations at TCS Nashik as "gravely concerning and anguishing", and announced an investigation into the matter under a senior executive.

Nasscom, in a statement, asserted that the Indian technology industry is built on a foundation of respect, dignity, and safety.

The industry operates under strict governance frameworks and unequivocal standards for employee safety and workplace conduct, the industry body said.

"Any instance of misconduct or harassment is treated with the highest degree of seriousness, with organisations taking swift, decisive, and appropriate disciplinary action in line with established processes. Any such incident is isolated in nature and does not reflect a systemic pattern within the industry," it added.

Employee safety and their well-being remain non-negotiable priorities, and the industry maintains zero tolerance for any form of inappropriate behaviour.

"Companies across the sector have stricter preventive and redressal mechanisms, backed by clearly defined codes of conduct and full compliance with statutory legal frameworks to ensure that concerns are addressed promptly, fairly, and with due sensitivity," the IT association said.

Upholding safe, respectful, and accountable workplaces is fundamental to sustaining a trusted work environment at all levels, Nasscom said.

Chandrasekaran on Monday said: "The complaints and allegations emerging from the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services have been gravely concerning and anguishing".

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He also announced that a thorough investigation is underway under TCS' Chief Operating Officer, Arathi Subramanian, to establish the facts and identify individuals responsible for the situation.

"This incident is being treated with utmost seriousness. Action has already been initiated against the accused employees, and the company is extending its full cooperation to the ongoing investigations," Chandrasekaran, who was leading TCS as its chief executive and managing director before his appointment as the group chairman, said.

He noted that the group maintains a "zero-tolerance policy" towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees.

Appropriate and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty in the investigation, he said, adding that process improvements or other corrective measures will be promptly implemented and strictly enforced.

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Last week, police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by eight employees, who claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department turned a deaf ear to their complaints.

Police had since arrested seven people, including the company's female HR manager.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)