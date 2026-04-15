Tech Giant In Trouble? After TCS Nashik Conversion Case, Infosys Caught Up In Harassment Allegations In Pune | File Pic

Mumbai: Infosys has reiterated its stance of zero tolerance for workplace harassment after the TCS Nashik sexual assault and conversion case put a spotlight on employee safety. This comes after posts on social media alleging misconduct at its Pune BPM unit, which have attracted attention.

The post, which was doing the rounds on the internet and has now been deleted from X, alleged harassment against women employees at Infosys’ Pune BPM facility. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was tagged in it, as was the official account of Infosys BPM. Minister Nitesh Rane acknowledged the post and wrote “noted” in response to the now-deleted post on X.

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Infosys Issues Statement

In a statement, Infosys told Moneycontrol that it is aware of some social media posts claiming that women employees at its BPM facility in Pune are facing harassment. The company said it maintains a zero-tolerance approach to any and all forms of harassment or discrimination and is committed to providing a safe, inclusive, positive, and respectful workplace in all jurisdictions in which it operates.

“The company has well-established policies and robust mechanisms in place to address any concerns, in line with applicable laws. Any issue that is reported is treated seriously and investigated by an independent committee, as per its processes. In addition, there are proactive multi-channel preventive programs, including a ‘speak-up’ culture that encourages employees to report concerns. Infosys remains committed to upholding the highest standards of ethics, integrity, and workplace conduct, aligned with its code of conduct.”

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About The TCS Nashik Case

The case involves complaints from several women employees, with allegations spanning from 2021 to 2026. Nashik Police have registered nine FIRs so far and arrested seven employees, including members of the HR department. One accused remains absconding

The issue has caused deep concern, with Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran stepping in and ordering an internal investigation.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said the matter is being treated with the “utmost seriousness,” and action has already been initiated against the accused employees. He added that the company is extending full cooperation to the ongoing investigations.