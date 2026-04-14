Nashik TCS Case: AGM Ashwini Chainani’s Custody Extended; 78 Suspicious Emails Under Probe

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | Shutterstock

Nashik: The police custody of Assistant General Manager (AGM) Ashwini Chainani, an accused in a grave case involving the sexual exploitation, sexual assault, and forced religious conversion of female employees at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in the Mumbai Naka area, was extended by two days on Monday (March 13).

The next hearing at the Nashik District Court is on April 15.

According to information presented in court by the investigating officer Gautam Survade of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case, the accused, Ashwini Chainani, and prime accused Tausif Atar were in contact 38 times over the past two years.

She was also in regular contact with two other prime accused, Danish Shaikh and Raza Memon.

Most significantly, investigators are examining 78 suspicious emails received by Ashwini Chainani through TCS servers. These emails are suspected to contain details related to complaints filed by the victimised women or information linked to the alleged conspiracy. The emergence of this evidence has added further complexity and seriousness to the case.

Allegations of Threatening a Victim

Public Prosecutors Kiran Bendbhar and Aniket Avhad argued that after one of the victims filed a sexual harassment complaint, Ashwini Chainani allegedly attempted to suppress it instead of offering assistance.

She is accused of asking the victim, “Do you merely want publicity?” and pressuring her to “let it go” and “drop the matter.”

Prosecutors argued that such conduct from a responsible female officer emboldened the other accused individuals.

Questions Raised Over POSH Committee

Chainani’s lawyer stated that she has been a member of the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Committee since 2026.

However, as per the victim’s complaint, the harassment began in 2023, raising questions over why the complaints were not acted upon despite her role.

Rising Serious Crimes in Nashik

A series of incidents in Nashik over the past two months has sparked concern about law and order in the city. Following cases involving Ashok Kharat and journalist Ravindra Irande, this latest case linked to TCS has intensified public scrutiny.

For many young professionals, securing a job at a multinational company like TCS represents aspiration and stability. However, this case has exposed disturbing allegations behind that perception.

The SIT is continuing its detailed investigation. Preliminary findings suggest the accused may have been conspiring within the company since 2022, allegedly using organisational resources to further their agenda. Financial transactions of the accused are also under scrutiny.

The occurrence of such incidents in a religiously significant city like Nashik has shocked residents, with growing demands for strict action to ensure safety and accountability.