‘Let It Go’: SIT Says HR Official Ignored Harassment Complaints At TCS Nashik Unit

Serious allegations have emerged from a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO unit in Nashik, where a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has claimed that a senior HR official ignored harassment complaints, allegedly telling the complainant to “let it go” instead of taking action.

According to the SIT’s remand report, despite being informed about repeated harassment, the Assistant General Manager (HR) allegedly failed to intervene. The report states that when approached, the AGM told the complainant, “Why do you want to get highlighted? Let it go. Leave it,” which investigators believe emboldened the accused employees.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The case began in February after Nashik Police received a tip-off about suspicious workplace conduct at the facility employing around 147 people. In response, undercover police personnel were deployed as housekeeping staff inside the office for several weeks to observe daily activities and interactions. Their findings led to the registration of multiple FIRs at Deolali Police Station and Mumbai Naka Police Station.

So far, nine FIRs have been filed between March 26 and April 3, involving allegations of rape, sexual harassment, stalking, coercion, and hurting religious sentiments under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Seven employees, including six men and one woman HR official, have been arrested, while another accused remains absconding.

Investigators stated that several women employees, mostly aged between 18 and 25, came forward with complaints after initial arrests encouraged others to speak out. Police are also analysing emails and call records that reportedly show communication between the HR official and the accused employees.

The SIT, led by ACP (Crime) Sandeep Mitke, is also examining whether mandatory workplace safeguards under the POSH Act were followed. Meanwhile, TCS has suspended the employees named in the case and stated that it is cooperating fully with investigators while conducting its own internal inquiry.