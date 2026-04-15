TCS Sends Out Message To All Employees Across India After Nashik BPO Religious Conversion Allegations: Here's What It Says

TCS Sends Out Message To All Employees Across India After Nashik Religious Conversion Scandal: Here's What It Says |

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has issued a company-wide communication to all its employees across India following the controversy surrounding its Nashik office, where allegations of religious conversion and coercion emerged over the past week.

The message, authored by Chief Human Resources Officer Sudeep Kunnumal, was circulated across all officies of TCS, and later shared publicly by FITE (Forum of IT Employees) via a post on X.

The communication confirmed that employees implicated in the incident have been suspended pending investigation, and that the company is actively cooperating with local law enforcement authorities in Nashik.

"As soon as our team was made aware of the matter, we took swift action and have suspended the employees under investigation. We are cooperating with local law enforcement authorities. Investigations are still on and further action will be based on conclusion of the investigation."

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Kunnumal also urged employees to be cautious about information circulating on social media, noting that such content may be 'speculative, incomplete, and not always accurate.' The CHRO emphasised TCS's Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) framework, stating that trained Internal Committees and transparent procedures are in place to address all concerns with fairness and confidentiality.

Employees and observers, however, have been critical of the timing of the communication, pointing out that the incident had already gained significant traction in the public domain before TCS issued any internal acknowledgement. FITE, which shared the notice, noted that such communications should come far sooner and that key helpline details should be prominently displayed at every TCS office gate for all employees to access.

Here is the full notice by Kunnumal to all employees:

Message from CHRO: Update on incident at Nashik (India)

Organizational Announcements |

Sun, Apr 12 2026

Over the past couple of days, you may have become aware of the incident in our Nashik office in India. It has been our constant endeavour to ensure the highest standards of safety and well-being of all our employees at the workplace and beyond. As all of you know, TCS has a long-standing, zero-toleronce policy towards harassment and coersion of any form and hence I am reaching out to share the actions we have taken.

I want to let you know that as soon as our tearn was made aware of the matter, we took swift action and have suspended the employees under investigation. We are cooperating with local law enforcement authorities. Investigations are still on and further action will be based on conclusion of the investigation. As we continue to address this matter decisively, it is also important to exercise discretion when engaging with information on social media or other external sources, as such content may be speculative, incomplete, and not always accurate.

Our Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) policy is upheld by trained Internal Commitees and transparent procedures that ensure all concerns are addressed with fariness and confidentiality. Should any of you experience or observe behaviour inconsistent with our values and policies, we request you to immediately report them.

Concerns can be reported directly through the Ethics Concern portal on Ultimatix: Ultirnatix > Employee Services > Concerns > Ethics Concern > Raise Concern. Alternatively, you may email corporate.ethics@tcs.com or write to ic.posh@tcs.com.

For additional information, please visit the Values & Ethics Hub on Ultirnatix.

I would like to once again reiterate our commitment to uphold the highest standards of workplace safety and well-being, and appreciate your cooperation towards the same.

Kind regards,

Sudeep Kunnumal