Pune: Tata Group Chairman Chandrasekaran Says Company Taking Complaints ‘Very Seriously’ In TCS Nashik Controversy

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran | ANI

Nashik: Chairman of Tata Sons, N. Chandrasekaran, on Monday said that the complaints and allegations emerging from the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are “gravely concerning and anguishing" as the company steps up its response to the ongoing probe.

In an official statement, Chandrasekaran said the incident is being treated with the utmost seriousness. He confirmed that action has already been initiated against the accused employees and assured that the company is extending full cooperation to the ongoing police investigation.

The development comes amid a major controversy at the TCS Nashik BPO unit, where multiple women employees have filed complaints alleging sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and religious coercion. So far, nine FIRs have been registered at Mumbai Naka and Deolali Camp police stations.

Among those arrested is HR manager Nida Khan, who investigators suspect played a key role in suppressing internal complaints. Other accused include employees identified as Asif Ansari and Shah Rukh Qureshi, who are alleged to be among the primary perpetrators.

Chandrasekaran reiterated that the Tata Group follows a strict zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by employees. He said a thorough investigation is underway to establish the facts and identify all individuals responsible.

COO To Lead Internal Investigation…

He also announced that Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at TCS, will lead the company’s internal investigation into the matter.

The police investigation is being carried out by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed at the direction of Devendra Fadnavis. The SIT is examining possible lapses in workplace safeguards, including failures in the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) mechanism.

Officials said statements of more than 15 victims have been recorded so far. Digital evidence, including mobile phones and laptops, has also been seized as part of the probe.

‘Appropriate & Stringent Action Will Be Taken’

Chandrasekaran said that appropriate and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty. He added that any necessary process improvements or corrective measures will be implemented and strictly enforced.

The case has triggered widespread concern over workplace safety and accountability in the IT and BPO sector, especially in the Nashik-Pune industrial corridor and Maharashtra. Investigations are ongoing.