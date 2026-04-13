TCS Nashik Scandal: MNC Accused Of 'Trying Hard' To Suppress Story, HR Cover-Up Possible

TCS Nashik Scandal: MNC Accused Of 'Trying Hard' To Suppress Story, Claims HR Cover-Up |

The Tata Consultancy Services Nashik scandal is getting massive traction on the Internet, given the serious nature of allegations levelled on the managerial employees. In addition, author Swati Chaturvedi has made explosive allegations against TCS, claiming the IT giant attempted to suppress the Nashik sexual harassment and religious coercion scandal through political, official, and media pressure.

TCS Nashik Scandal: 'Company fought hard at all levels'

In a series of tweets, Chaturvedi, who says she spoke to sources in Nashik police, senior officials in Mumbai, and a source within TCS, stated: "Without mincing words the situation was quite alarming and the company a blue chip biggie fought hard at all levels - political, official and media to ensure that the story never came out."

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TCS Nashik Scandal: Allegations of HR-mounted cover-up

Chaturvedi accused TCS of displaying a "lackadaisical approach" when the first complaints emerged. "TCS displayed a lackadaisical approach when the first complaints trickled in & effectively led a HR mounted cover up. The top leaders of TCS ought to be worried if this is the level of HR and corporate governance across the board in the company. Totally sub par," she tweeted.

Eight female employees alleged that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department turned a deaf ear to their complaints, according to earlier reports.'

TCS Nashik Scandal: Police say company Prioritised 'no bad press'

According to Chaturvedi, police sources revealed the company's primary concern was reputation management rather than justice. "Police sources say the company was more interested in ensuring that no bad press entailed instead of standing with the victims following due process and ensuring the accused are punished. Even now 'calls' from Mumbai are coming in to supposedly monitor the process," she claimed.

Nine FIRs have been filed in connection with the case, with Nashik police forming a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.

TCS Nashik Scandal: 'Crisis communication companies' deployed

Chaturvedi further alleged that "all Tata crisis communications companies have now put on the job to make the Nashik TCS sexual harassment and conversion racket disappear from all MSM [mainstream media]."

TCS Nashik Scandal: 'Just the tip of the iceberg'

In what may be the most concerning claim, Chaturvedi suggested the problem extends beyond Nashik. "Finally Nashik is just the tip of a very nasty iceberg apparently the HR hiring contagion has spread," she wrote.

She urged continued public pressure, "If you don't want this to vanish from the headlines where it has barely made an impact keep asking police & TCS to act."

TCS has stated that it has a zero-tolerance policy for any kind of coercion or harassment. The company confirmed it is cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities and has suspended the employees under investigation.

"As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action. The employees being investigated have been suspended pending an enquiry. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement authorities, and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation," a TCS spokesperson told Free Press Journal.