Who Is Ashwini Chainani? TCS Assistant General Manager Arrested In Nashik Harassment & Conversion Case | File Photo

While Nida Khan, the Human Resources (HR) Manager at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik, is absconding, the police have arrested another woman, Ashwini Chainani, Assistant General Manager (AGM) of the company, in connection with the sexual harassment and religious conversion case.

'In regular contact with the accused'

According to information presented in court by investigating officer Gautam Survade of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Chainani and the accused, Tausif Atar, have been in contact 38 times over the past two years. She is also reported to have been in regular contact with two other accused, Danish Shaikh and Raza Memon.

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'78 suspicious emails'

Investigators are currently examining 78 suspicious emails received by Chainani via the company’s servers. These emails are suspected to contain details of complaints filed by victims or information linked to the alleged conspiracy. The emergence of this evidence has further deepened the case.

“Do you merely want publicity?”

Public prosecutors Kiran Bendbhar and Aniket Avhad argued in court that after one victim filed a sexual harassment complaint, Chainani allegedly attempted to suppress it, asking, “Do you merely want publicity?” She is also accused of pressuring the victim to “let it go” and “drop the matter,” despite holding a responsible position, which allegedly emboldened the accused.

POSH Committee member in 2026

Chainani’s lawyer argued that she has been a member of the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Committee since 2026, while the alleged harassment began in 2023, raising questions about how earlier complaints were handled.