Pune Crime: 18-Year-Old Killed Near CommerZone IT Park In Yerawada After Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Celebration

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An 18-year-old youth, identified as Gaurav Ganesh Telange, was brutally murdered near CommerZone IT Park in Yerawada, officials said on Wednesday.

As per the initial information, the murder took place due to an old dispute around 12:30am on Wednesday, after the massive celebration on the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti in Vishrantwadi.

Telange, who lived near Navale Hospital on Sinhagad Road, was allegedly attacked by a group led by Taufiq Shaikh, along with his associates, including Sameer Shinde and others from Shivajinagar.

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Preliminary information suggests that the accused initially opened fire at the victim. However, the bullet did not hit him. The assailants then allegedly assaulted Telange with a koyata and stones, leading to his death on the spot.

Chilumula Rajanikant, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 4, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that after the Jayanti celebrations were over at around 12:30am, Telange was killed by Shaikh and his gang near CommerZone IT Park, where vehicles of the public were parked. He was attacked with a koyata by a gang of nine members. Telange’s sister has been married to Shaikh, and that seems to be the issue of conflict. Teams have been sent to arrest the accused."

"Further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and identify all those involved in the crime," he added.