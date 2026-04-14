PHOTOS: Ambedkar Jayanti In Pune Marked By Candlelight Tributes And Vibrant Celebrations

Ambedkar Jayanti In Pune Marked By Candlelight Tributes And Vibrant Celebrations | Sourced

Pune: On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, people across Pune gathered in large numbers to pay tribute to B. R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of social justice and equality. The day marks his birth anniversary and is observed with deep respect across the country. In Pune, the celebrations were filled with devotion and pride as citizens visited his statue, offered floral tributes, lit candles, and remembered his lifelong efforts to fight discrimination and uplift the underprivileged.

he statue of Babasaheb stood at the centre, adorned with garlands, as people offered respects with folded hands. | Anand Chaini

The venue was beautifully decorated with flowers, lights and colourful arrangements. The statue of Babasaheb stood at the centre, adorned with garlands, as people offered respects with folded hands. The grand decoration created a festive and respectful atmosphere, drawing large crowds throughout the day.

Devotees lit candles as a mark of respect and remembrance. Families, including children and elderly citizens, were seen participating in the tribute. The soft glow of candles added to the emotional and peaceful mood at the site.

Devotees lit candles as a mark of respect and remembrance | Anand Chaini

Anand Chaini

Women dressed in traditional attire, wearing pheta-style headgear, were a highlight of the celebration. Their presence reflected pride and unity, adding colour and cultural richness to the event.

Women dressed in traditional attire, wearing pheta-style headgear, were a highlight of the celebration | Anand Chaini

Many visitors clicked photos, offered prayers and spent time near the statue. The celebration was not just a tribute, but also a reminder of Babasaheb’s legacy and his contribution to society.

Anand Chaini

The overall atmosphere was one of respect, unity and celebration, as Pune came together to honour one of India’s greatest leaders on his birth anniversary.