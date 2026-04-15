'Relationship Gone Wrong Between Danish Shaikh & A Woman Ruined Others' Lives': Wife Of Accused In Nashik TCS Case Denies Her Husband's Role

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Wife of one of the accused in the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sexual harassment and religious conversion case has denied her husband's involvement.

'My husband was on leave'

Speaking to The Indian Express, the woman claimed that her husband was on leave when he was called to the office. "When I called him, he said several colleagues had been taken to the Mumbai Naka Police Station to sign documents, and that he would leave from there in a bit. At 11:30 pm, he called me, saying police were arresting him," the woman said.

The woman claimed that it was due to the relationship between one of the accused, Danish Shaikh, and one of the complainants that the lives of others had been ruined.

'The woman was in awe of Danish'

She claimed that Danish and the woman were in a relationship. "She would wait hours for him to finish his work. She was in awe of him and had started observing fasts and dressing in a way that upset her parents," the woman said. However, they had a fallout in February.

'Some politicians convinced the woman to file a case'

"Her parents approached some politicians and convinced her to file a complaint with the police. It was in all of this that other men, including my husband, were caught, despite having nothing to do with the case," the woman claimed.

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'More women complained'

She further added that when she went to the police station to ask on what grounds her husband was being arrested, she was told it was not on the Danish FIR, but that a few other women had complained and that they were registering more FIRs in the matter against him and others.

Meanwhile, seven TCS employees, including six men and a woman, have been arrested so far. Another female employee is absconding, according to investigators.