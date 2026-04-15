Pune Nears Heatwave Conditions As Temperatures Cross 40°C; IMD Issues Alert And Safety Guidelines | Sourced

Pune: The city is experiencing heatwave-like conditions, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in several parts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the situation is likely to continue for the next two to four days and may intensify further. Citizens have been advised to take precautions as temperatures rise across the city and surrounding areas.

Lohgaon has recorded temperatures above 40°C for three consecutive days, reaching 41.8°C on Tuesday. Earlier, it recorded 40.6°C on April 13 and 40.9°C on April 12. Several other areas also reported high temperatures. Koregaon Park recorded 40.4°C, Wadgaon Sheri 40°C, Magarpatta and Shivajinagar 39.9°C, Chinchwad 39.6°C, Hadapsar and NDA 38.5°C, and Pashan 38.3°C. Suburban areas have seen slightly higher temperatures compared to the central parts of the city.

Weather experts said the rise in temperature is due to an anti-cyclonic system over Karnataka and adjoining Maharashtra at about 3.1 km above sea level. This system is causing clear skies and trapping heat, leading to a steady increase in temperatures. Senior meteorologist Anupam Kashyapi said that Lohgaon records higher temperatures due to heavy urbanisation, while the Shivajinagar observatory is located in a greener area, which leads to some variation in readings.

The IMD has placed most parts of Maharashtra under a heatwave alert. In Pune, temperatures have been hovering around 40°C for the past few days, with some areas crossing 41°C. The department has also warned that night temperatures may rise, increasing discomfort for residents.

The impact of the heat is clearly visible in daily life. The sun becomes harsh after 10 am, making it difficult to step out in the afternoon. On Tuesday, many people stayed indoors due to the heat, and roads remained relatively empty during the day. Even in the evening, the air remained warm and uncomfortable.

In response, the state government has issued three Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to reduce the impact of the heat. The first SOP focuses on outdoor workers such as street vendors, construction labourers, traffic police, sanitation workers, delivery staff and auto drivers. It includes measures like changing work timings based on IMD alerts, providing drinking water, setting up water booths, distributing ORS, ensuring shaded rest areas and strengthening health services.

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The second SOP is for coal mine workers, especially in Chandrapur district. It focuses on heat stress management through cooling centres, proper ventilation, job rotation, hydration and training to identify heat-related illnesses. Special facilities have also been suggested for women workers.

The third SOP focuses on heat-resilient housing. It includes steps such as improving building insulation, promoting cool roofs, increasing green cover and adopting climate-sensitive urban planning in the short, medium and long term.

With temperatures expected to remain high, authorities have urged people to stay hydrated, avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours and follow safety measures to prevent heat-related illnesses.