Pune: NCP Leader Rupali Chakankar Rejects Allegations In Ashok Kharat Case, Seeks Probe Into ‘Anonymous Letter’

NCP Leader Rupali Chakankar | File Photo

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Chakankar has strongly denied allegations linking her and her family to the ongoing case involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, calling them “baseless” and "malicious".

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Chakankar said that nearly a month after the allegations surfaced, no evidence has been presented to support the claims. She accused those behind the allegations of attempting to defame her and her family.

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She also raised questions about an anonymous letter that has been widely circulated in the case. Chakankar asked how the letter reached those making the allegations and why it was shared with the media without verification.

Citing a statement by Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kawat, she said that an unsigned and unverified letter holds no legal value. However, she demanded an investigation into who authored the letter and how it was used to trigger public debate.

Chakankar said a “dangerous precedent” is being set where individuals are targeted based on speculation and rumours. She claimed that she and her family have faced mental harassment due to unverified reports and sensational coverage.

‘No Connection’

Maintaining her stance, she said there is no connection between her or her family and any financial transactions, land deals or alleged misconduct in the Kharat case. She added that she has deliberately avoided reacting to media reports so far to allow investigating agencies to carry out a fair probe.

“I have full faith that the truth will come out,” she said.

The controversy comes amid an expanding investigation into Kharat, who faces multiple serious charges, including rape, sexual exploitation, cheating, black magic practices and financial crimes. The case is being probed by a Special Investigation Team, with several FIRs registered and new developments continuing to emerge.

The allegations and Chakankar’s response have added a political dimension to the already high-profile case, which has sparked widespread debate across Maharashtra.