Malaysia-Linked Preacher Angle Surfaces In Nashik TCS Case: All You Need To Know | File Photo

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sexual harassment and religious conversion case has taken an international turn, with the name of a Malaysia-linked preacher emerging in the probe.

According to an India Today report, a man identified as Imran, allegedly from Malaysia, has surfaced in WhatsApp conversations of the accused.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials suspect that he may be a preacher who was introduced to employees via video calls.

Reportedly, he preached to the victim women about relocating abroad for high-paying jobs and a better lifestyle.

His identity and role are still being verified, the report added.

The report further mentioned that the SIT has discovered WhatsApp groups involving the accused. Here, the accused reportedly identified potential targets and coordinated strategies.

Besides, deleted chats are now being retrieved using forensic tools. This could prove crucial in establishing intent and the scale of the operation.

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Meanwhile, bank accounts of the accused are also being investigated to check whether they had received funds for carrying out illegal activities.

Earlier this week, the police formed an SIT to probe the complaints lodged by eight female employees, who claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department ignored their complaints.

Following this, seven TCS employees, including six men and a woman, have been arrested so far. Another female employee is absconding, according to investigators.