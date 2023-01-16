TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: Lesser injuries and hospitalisations this year due to fitter participants and weather

Mumbai: More than 40 percent of 1,983 marathon runners who required medical assistance had suffered severe dehydration, minor injuries and muscle cramps while one patient, who sustained a heart attack, was immediately taken to Lilavati hospital.

According to doctors, the numbers of injuries were less this year because the race started early and weather was pleasant.

“Among those who suffered from dehydration, around eight runners experienced severe dehydration, five were given intravenous rehydration therapy at the base camp and were subsequently sent home while three were admitted for severe dehydration. Those suffering from muscle cramps, muscle pain, and minor injuries amounted to 55 per cent of the cases. Less than five per were taken for hospitalisation,” said Dr Vijay D’silva, Critical Care and Medical Affairs, Asian Heart Institute & Medical Director, Tata Mumbai Marathon.

A total of 14 runners were hospitalised at several private hospitals in the city. 13 of whom were discharged after treatment. Among major injuries there was a leg fracture, a shoulder dislocation, a face injury due to fall, and one with injury to hand and face. There were other injuries like a finger injury, hand injury, foot blisters, chest pain, calf muscle injury, and hypothermia, remaining cases were of dehydration, giddiness and severe cramps, he added.

“A runner, Akabar Ali Rehman complained of chest pain and was diagnosed with a heart attack. He has been shifted to Lilavati Hospital for further treatment. His condition is stable,” Dr D’silva added.

“The number of casualties over the years is coming down because Mumbaikars and the participants are getting fitter, also the entry criteria by the organiser also helps in reducing casualties. This year the casualties were less because the race started early at 5:15 am (the full and the half marathon) and that has helped in a big way because the return was quite early when the temperature was cooler hence the number of people needing medical aid was less. The weather this year is cool and that has also helped in a big way,” said Dr D’silva.

