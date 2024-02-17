 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested For Illegally Sailing From Kuwait To India Get Bail
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested For Illegally Sailing From Kuwait To India Get Bail

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested For Illegally Sailing From Kuwait To India Get Bail

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Nitso Ditto, 31, Vijay Anthony, 29, and J Anish, 29, embarked on a boat journey from the Gulf on January 28 and were intercepted by Indian law agencies on February 6.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Boat used by fishermen to sail from Kuwait to India | X

Mumbai, February 18: Observing that there appears no other angle to the offence other than illegally entering India via sea, a magistrate court on Saturday granted bail to the three fishermen who sailed from Kuwait, escaping “torture” at the hands of their employer. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Nitso Ditto, 31, Vijay Anthony, 29, and J Anish, 29, embarked on a boat journey from the Gulf on January 28 and were intercepted by Indian law agencies on February 6.

In their bail plea, the trio claimed that they are residents of India and are victims of the circumstances. They further said that their employer used to assault them with rods and had even snatched their passports.

Read Also
Mumbai: 2 Fishermen Dead, 4 Unconscious From Rotting Fish Odour In Boat's Storage Chamber
article-image

Accused May Abscond, Prosecution Tells Court

However, the prosecution contended that the law agency still has no information about them from the Kuwait embassy. If they are enlarged on bail, there is a possibility that they may abscond, it added.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Fishermen Body Writes To Centre, Seeks Maritime Security Intervention
article-image

Granting relief, Additional chief metropolitan magistrate at Esplanade court Pravin Modi said that the investigation agency is not alleging that there is any other angle to their act. Also, the police recovered fishing licenses from them. Prima facie, it appears that they are fishermen having family in India, concluded the court. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Customs Seize 40 Metric Tonnes Of Banned Chinese Firecrackers Worth ₹11 Crore At...

Navi Mumbai: Customs Seize 40 Metric Tonnes Of Banned Chinese Firecrackers Worth ₹11 Crore At...

PNB Scam: Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Prime Accused Gokulnath Shetty

PNB Scam: Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Prime Accused Gokulnath Shetty

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested For Illegally Sailing From Kuwait To India Get Bail

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested For Illegally Sailing From Kuwait To India Get Bail

Mumbai: Major Fire Destroys Homes, Business Units In Govandi

Mumbai: Major Fire Destroys Homes, Business Units In Govandi

Mumbai News: 2 Years Later, Another Body Found At SRA Project Site In Vikhroli

Mumbai News: 2 Years Later, Another Body Found At SRA Project Site In Vikhroli