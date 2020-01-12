Taloja cops find no luck after scouring railway tracks with GRP, RPF to locate missing teen

Mumbai: Taloja Police have checked recent suicide incidents or suicide attempts along with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) in connection with the disappearance of a teenager who had accused deputy inspector general (DIG) Motor Transport Pune, Nishikant More, who was recently suspended, of sexual assault. A week after the teen disappeared leaving behind a suicide note and her phone still switched off, police have no leads about her location.

While the police is constantly trying to trace the teen, her phone remains switched off and neither she nor her male friend has returned home. As a part of the investigation, we are ascertaining every aspect of the note, including the threats of committing suicide under a train, said Kashinath Chavan, senior inspector of Taloja police station. In her note, the teen mentioned “Mai DIG ke pressure me akar suicide karne ja raha hu, mujhe dhundhna mat.” (I am committing suicide due to immense pressure from DIG, do not attempt to find me)," addressed to her parents, before disappearing on Monday.

When scrutinised the CCTV footage installed in the area, police said, the teen could be seen leaving with a bag, along with her friend. Several attempts to call her and the friend have yielded no results until now, added Chavan. However, their search along with the GRP and RPF have not given them any leads, which raises the possibility of the teen being safe somewhere. "We hope the girl is safe and returns home," pleaded Chavan.

The teen went missing days after she registered a case against More, who allegedly gatecrashed her birthday party on June 5 last year and scooped some cake off of her face with his finger and licked it, while smearing it. Moreover, the suspended DIG repeated this action several times, not hesitating even when a piece of cake fell on her chest. The entire episode was recorded on mobile phones, and the teen's father, enraged, confronted More. However, the latter brushed off his objections, saying it was innocuous. More was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on December 26, but is yet to be arrested.