‘Take action against attacks on industrialists in Aurangabad’

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Opposition in the state Devendra Fadnavis expressed serious concerns over a spate of attacks on industrialists in Sambhaji Nagar in Aurangabad. He also demanded immediate action against the attackers and speedy trial of the accused. Fadnavis said such incidents need to be taken seriously as it impacts the state’s image in attracting investments and creating jobs.

Fadnavis referred to a few incidents wherein industrialists were allegedly beaten up by goons without any provocation. Even though the police have arrested some people, others are absconding. In another incident, a group of people attacked industry personnel from Walunj, demanding labour contract.

“In view of such incidents, many other small businesses are also facing similar problems. There are many complaints like non-payment of petrol, non-payment of bills at hotels and non-payment of vehicle repairs. Locals claim such complaints have increased, especially in the last eight to 10 months. In such cases, action is taken under the general provisions of law but these cases remain pending in court for years, while the sentence is handed down after many years,” said Fadnavis. He said such attackers should be booked under the stringent sections of the law.

Fadnavis reiterated that such attacks must be dealt with firmly as it may send wrong signals to investors and adversely impact the flow of investment and job creation in the state.

Industry minister Subhash Desai said the state is standing firm with the industry and businesses. “The government will not tolerate hooliganism and vandalism. If some people want to vitiate the atmosphere in Aurangabad where the industry is expanding, stern action will be taken against them,” he said.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:24 AM IST