Swachh Survekshan 2021: Navi Mumbai emerges as the 'Cleanest Big City,' under slips in national rank to fourth from third

While the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) secured the first rank in the Cleanest Big City in the 10 to 40 lakh population category, it slipped to the fourth position from the third last year in the overall ranking in the annual survey of cleanliness, Swachh Survekshan 2021.

The results were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Delhi on Saturday. The city has ranked fourth in the national category with a population of more than 1 lakh and it also emerged as the cleanest city in the state.

The civic body had decided to rank one in the national category and had taken a number of measures from beautifying walls to illuminating flyovers with LED lights.

It also worked on garbage management in slums and set up underground garbage bins. Civic chief Abhijit Bangar received the award in Delhi. While talking to FPJ over the phone, Bangar said that it is a proud moment for all citizens of Navi Mumbai that they received the top rank in the Cleanest Big City in the 10 to 40 lakh population category.

“It is a big achievement for us that we emerged as the Cleanest Big City. There is a tough competition as other cities are also doing well,” said Bangar, adding that they also received a Five Star Rating in the “Waste-Free City” category and second rank in the “Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge” category.

Bangar clarified on slipping in the national ranking. He said that it is a tough competition as other cities are also doing good. “We will work hard and take necessary measures to get rank one in future surveys,” said Bangar.

A total of 4320 cities across the country participated in the 'Cleanliness Survey 2021'. Navi Mumbai is the only city in the state of Maharashtra to have received a 'Five Star Rating' out of 9 cities in the country which have received a Five Star Rating for a waste-free city under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

Also, Navi Mumbai is the only city in the state of Maharashtra among the nine cities in the country to get the highest rating of 'Water Plus' in the category of Open defecation free cities (ODF).

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 06:17 PM IST