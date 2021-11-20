Swachh Survekshan 2021: Navi Mumbai adjudged fourth cleanest city in the country

Navi Mumbai has been adjudged India's fourth cleanest city by the Union government in annual cleanliness survey - Swachh Survekshan 2021.

After ranking third last year, the civic administration had decided to achieve rank first this year.

It had shared a resolution titled 'Decided-Number One' on October 2 and kicked off the preparation of Swachh Survekshan 2021 by unveiling 'Mahatma Gandhi Chasma and Charkha' made of scrap, conveying the message of 'Reduce, Reuse and Recycle' to make the city clean and green.

Mahatma Gandhi's spectacles and charkha symbolize sustainable recycling from waste, said civic chief Abhijit Bangar while unveiling the monument at the civic headquarter in Belapur.

Bangar also held a meeting to take stock of various cleanliness programmes being implemented across the city. During the meeting, he directed officials to work more vigorously on the upcoming cleanliness survey. He also directed officials to go on the ground and interact with people as citizen’s participation is important to achieve this feat. “Survey is a test, but cleanliness should be a habit," he said.

"Cleanliness is not possible without public participation. Therefore, effective awareness should be created to make every citizen aware of the importance of cleanliness and put it into practice," added Bangar.

While stressing slums for cleanliness, the civic chief also asked officials to ensure that housing societies must process waste within the society premises and ensure that less amount of waste ends at the dumping ground. Bangar said that 100 waste should be processed at the source.

Check the list of cleanest cities here:

1- INDORE- 5618.14

2- SURAT- 5559.21

3- VIJAYAWADA-5368.37

4-NAVI MUMBAI- 5307.68

5 PUNE- 4900.94

6 RAIPUR- 4811.40

7 BHOPAL- 4783.53

8-VADODARA- 4747.96

9- GVMC VISAKHAPATNAM- 4717.92

10- AHMEDABAD-4690.55

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:51 PM IST