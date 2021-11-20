Swachh Survekshan-2021: From Indore to Ahmedabad - Click here for top 10 cleanest cities in India

Indore has been adjudged India's cleanest city for 5th time in a row by Union government, while Surat has gotten the second position.

Chhattisgarh has been adjudged India's cleanest state in annual cleanliness survey and Varanasi got 1st position in cleanest Ganga town category.

Surat secured second position whereas Vijaywada and Navi Mumbai clinched third and fourth ranks respectively in the cleanliness survey.

Two cities from Madhya Pradesh also featured in the list of top-10 cities. Bhopal secured seventh position in the survey.

1- INDORE- 5618.14

2- SURAT- 5559.21

3- VIJAYAWADA-5368.37

4-NAVI MUMBAI- 5307.68

5 PUNE- 4900.94

6 RAIPUR- 4811.40

7 BHOPAL- 4783.53

8-VADODARA- 4747.96

9- GVMC VISAKHAPATNAM- 4717.92

10- AHMEDABAD-4690.55

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind to present Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 to cleanest cities, shortly pic.twitter.com/iWw1rJLl4E — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:27 PM IST