Indore

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:21 PM IST

Swachh Survekshan 2021: From Indore to Ahmedabad - Click here for top 10 cleanest cities in India

President Ram Nath Kovind confered Surat (Gujarat) and Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) for being the country's second and third cleanest cities, respectively.
FPJ Web Desk
Swachh Survekshan-2021: From Indore to Ahmedabad - Click here for top 10 cleanest cities in India |

Indore has been adjudged India's cleanest city for 5th time in a row by Union government, while Surat has gotten the second position.

Chhattisgarh has been adjudged India's cleanest state in annual cleanliness survey and Varanasi got 1st position in cleanest Ganga town category.

Surat secured second position whereas Vijaywada and Navi Mumbai clinched third and fourth ranks respectively in the cleanliness survey.

Two cities from Madhya Pradesh also featured in the list of top-10 cities. Bhopal secured seventh position in the survey.

1- INDORE- 5618.14

2- SURAT- 5559.21

3- VIJAYAWADA-5368.37

4-NAVI MUMBAI- 5307.68

5 PUNE- 4900.94

6 RAIPUR- 4811.40

7 BHOPAL- 4783.53

8-VADODARA- 4747.96

9- GVMC VISAKHAPATNAM- 4717.92

10- AHMEDABAD-4690.55

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:27 PM IST
