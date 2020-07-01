Sushant Singh's suicide: 'Dil Bechara' co-star records statement

Mumbai: Bandra Police recorded debutant actress Sanjana Sanghi's statement on Tuesday in connection to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. Sanghi worked with Rajput on his last film 'Dil Bechara'.

According to police, it was deemed imperative to ascertain Rajput's behaviour and mental condition in the days, months leading to his suicide on June 14. As a part of the probe, Bandra Police had called Sanghi on Monday, to help them with any information about the deceased actor's behaviour while he was shooting for the film.

Meanwhile, police are probing all angles which was largely hinted on social media hours after the news of Rajput's suicide surfaced on the internet. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9), had appealed to the citizens to not entertain and spread any rumours in connection to Rajput's suicide as they could be misleading and hamper the investigation.

A police official said that till now, over 28 people have recorded statements in connection with Rajput's suicide, including his parents, staff, roommate, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, director Mukesh Chhabra and YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police will record director Shekhar Kapoor statement in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.