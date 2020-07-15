Sushant Singh’s suicide: Cook, sister likely to be called again for enquiries

Mumbai: A month after 34-year-old Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput hanged himself to death at his Bandra residence on June 14, police are likely to re-record statements of his cook and sister in a bid to ascertain the late actor's state of mind in the days leading to his suicide. While police are still awaiting the viscera report which could reveal if Rajput was under the influence of any intoxicants/drugs, police are yet to zero down on a reason for his extreme step.

Police sources said, the cook was one of the first few respondents and to give a statement in connection to the actor's suicide, but they still have a few questions unanswered. The cook is likely to be called in again for enquiries pertaining to the late actor's activities, eating habits and his behaviour in the days leading to his extreme step. He is likely to come to the Bandra police station later this week. Last time around, he was probed for almost six hours.

The sources claim that Rajput's sister, Mitu, could also be called in for enquiries to ascertain if the actor had confided in her about any emotional/professional turmoils he might be going through. Meanwhile, police are awaiting reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina in connection to Rajput's viscera to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of taking the extreme step.

Till now, Bandra Police have recorded statement of 35 people while probing the actor's suicide, including his family, staff, friends, co-star, directors and casting directors employed with major production houses to probe all angles, including the professional rivalry.