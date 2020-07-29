Sushant Singh Suicide: Cops quiz CEO of Dharma Productions

The police on Tuesday recorded the statement of Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, the production house of Karan Johar, as part of their investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Mehta submitted a copy of late Rajput’s contract for the film Drive to the Mumbai Police. He was questioned for three hours. Police sources said that producer-director Karan Johar is likely to be called later this week.

There were reports that four policemen from Bihar have arrived in Mumbai to the probe Rajput's suicide case. Rajput’s father lodged an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly abetting his suicide.

Mehta had arrived at Amboli police station around noon to give his statement. He had brought a copy of the contract signed by the late actor, which he submitted to the police. The police wanted to see the terms signed between Rajput and the production house, to check if any professional rivalry was brewing.

According to reports, Rajput was upset after his movie 'Drive' was released on an online streaming platform instead of a cinema hall. Police enquired with Mehta regarding the issues that persisted between the actor and Dharma Productions, said sources.

Rajput hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his house at Bandra on June 14. On Monday, the Bandra Police had also called filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to record his statement. So far 40 people have recorded their statements in the case.