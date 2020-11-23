Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help's arrest is legal, Narcotics Control Bureau tells Bombay High Court

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Monday, told the Bombay High Court that the arrest of Dipesh Sawant, the domestic help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in an alleged drug cartel case was legal and not an unlawful detention.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik was told that the NCB followed the ‘due procedure of law’ while arresting Sawant.

Appearing for the NCB, additional solicitor general Anil Singh told the judges that the central agency had followed all the procedures prescribed in the NDPS and CrPC for arresting an accused.

The ASG told the judges that Sawant was picked up on September 5 evening and was produced before the concerned Magistrate on the subsequent day. "He was even given breakfast and subjected to a medical test before being produced in court," the senior counsel submitted.

The submission was made in response to the contention of Sawant, who claimed that he was arrested on September 4 and was produced before the court on September 6. "This is illegal detention. I wasn't produced before the court on September 5, but after a gap of one day," Sawant's counsel submitted.

Having heard the submissions, Justice Shinde opined that the bench would decide the matter only after an independent agency or an officer conducts a primary probe into the allegations levelled against NCB.

The bench, accordingly, adjourned the matter for further hearing till December 4.